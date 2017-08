DE PERE, Wis. - The Brown County Fair kicked off Wednesday in De Pere with food, rides and fun highlighting the five-day event.

Wednesday was the annual Demo Derby and fireworks to start things off, but there are also new shows like the Alligator Show, which is educational for kids.

The fair usually sees 35,000 people come through each year.

"It's a great family event, we feel it's affordable, the gate admission includes your parking and it includes the unlimited carnival rides and all our activities," said Kathy Ambrosius, a Brown County Fair Board Member.

Remember - on Saturday, veterans get free admission to the fair.

For more information on how to get tickets, visit the Brown County Fair website here.