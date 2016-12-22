Boy dies after falling off water slide at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park

LAKE DELTON - Lake Delton police say a boy died Wednesday night after falling from an outdoor water slide at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park.

Our news partner in Madison reports that the juvenile, whose name is not being released yet, and two others entered the park which is closed for the season around 10:30 p.m. Police said the area is fenced and all gates were locked.

All three juveniles climbed to the top of the water slide. The juvenile then proceeded to sled down the slide. According to the release, the juvenile got caught in accumulated snow, tried freeing himself and fell 35 feet to the ground.

Lake Delton's police chief said paramedics tried to resuscitate the juvenile but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile's family was staying at the Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park -- Hotel Rome and were on scene shortly after the incident.

The Sauk County Coroner's office is investigating.