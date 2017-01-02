Body pulled from Rock River in Janesville; autopsy planned

Associated Press
11:08 AM, Jan 2, 2017
JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) -
An autopsy is planned to determine whether a body pulled from the Rock River in Janesville is that of a man who has been missing for two months.
 
Police Chief David Moore says a boater spotted the partially submerged body Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the body appears to be that of a man. There was no immediate indication of foul play.
 
Police are investigating whether the body might be that of 23-year-old Janesville resident Jordan White, who has been missing since Nov. 8.
 

