Bitter cold surfing in Lake Michigan

WHITING, INDIANA -- While most people are trying to get out of the cold, some surfers near Chicago couldn't wait to get in the water.

A group of surfers hung ten in Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon.

They say wet suit technology has improved greatly over the years, which means surfers can tolerate some extremely cold temperatures.

They also say there are some advantages to surfing in the Winter.

"We get better waves in the Winter time. Today's not really a great day, but it's really clean and small and there's no wind. We still got knee to waste high waves and we're super warm," said surfer, Tommy Shimenetto.

Surfers say when the sun is out they can last about an hour before getting too cold.