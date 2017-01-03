Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump's inauguration

Associated Press
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets supporters and members of her staff during a news conference at the New Yorker Hotel on November 9, 2016 in New York City. Hillary Clinton conceded the U.S. Presidency to Republican challenger Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON (AP) -
 Bill and Hillary Clinton plan to attend Donald Trump's inauguration, putting the 2016 presidential rivals on the same platform only weeks after their tough campaign.
 
Aides to the former president and former secretary of state say the Clintons will attend the Jan. 20 inauguration. The announcement came shortly after former President George W. Bush's office said he would attend along with former first lady Laura Bush.
 
Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, has largely avoided the public eye since Trump's come-from-behind victory in November. As a former president and first lady, the couple faced the difficult decision of whether to attend the ceremony.
 

