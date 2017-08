GREEN BAY, Wis. - Bellin Health and the De Pere Police Department teamed up Wednesday to promote bike safety for kids at their annual bike rodeo.

The event, which took place at Lambeau Field, provided a free fitting and helmet for kids.

The De Pere Police Department also offered a free obstacle course and taught proper bike safety, as well as the rules of the road.

"At this young age, you're forming those habits and we're saying it's cool to wear helmets because we're making it cool because we have the De Pere Police Department," said Megan Lehmann with Bellin Health.

800 helmets were given out at the event.

VIDEO: Meet Kiley, our NBC26 Weather Kid of the Week