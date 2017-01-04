Bellevue man indicted for possession of methamphetamine

BELLEVUE, Wis. - On January 4, a federal grand jury returned an indictment against 54-year-old Darren M. Warner of Bellevue.

Warner, also known as "Krazy," faces a charge for possession of actual methamphetamine ("ice") with the intent to distribute.

United States Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad says Warner faces a mandatory 10 years imprisonment. He could face up to a lifetime in prison, a $10,000,000 fine, and 5 years to a lifetime on supervised release.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Brown County Drug Task Force.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.