Missing 52-year-old Marinette County woman found safe

Liz Groth
5:48 PM, Dec 29, 2016
4 hours ago
MARINETTE, Wis. - UPDATE: 

Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve reports that early this afternoon Linda Nickel was found safe by authorities and is well.

She as reported missing yesterday.

 

-------------

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance locating 52-year-old Linda Nickel from the Town of Stephenson.

Authorities say Linda was last seen on Tuesday, December 27 at approximately 9:00 p.m. in Neenah.

According to reports, she did not return home to Marinette County and her family is concerned. 

Linda may be driving a black 2015 RAM Dodge 4x4 truck with the Wisconsin license plate EE9271.

If you have any information about Linda's whereabouts, please contact the Marinette County Sheriff's Office at 715-732-7627.

You can also contact the Marinette County Crime Stoppers at 800-427-5857 or text "Marinette" plus your message to 274637. 

