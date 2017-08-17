Austin Straubel International Airport runs mock disaster drill

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Staff at Austin Straubel International Airport prepared for the worst-case scenario Wednesday as they took part in a mock disaster drill.

The drill is required by the Federal Aviation Administration every three years.

The goal of the full-scale emergency drill is to familiarize staff with current standard operating procedures that may need to be reviewed.

"You don't want to wait until an actual crisis occurs to see if your plans and procedures are actually working," said Thomas Miller, Austin Straubel International Airport Director.

Following today's drill, there was an evaluation from all participating agencies. A final review will take place to discuss strong points and areas where improvements could be made.