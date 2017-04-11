Austin Straubel International Airport named "The Gateway to Lambeau Field"

ASHWAUBENON, WI -- Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport partnered with the Green Bay Packers, officially designating the airport as "The Gateway to Lambeau Field.

In a press release it says, "We've had a longstanding relationship with the Green Bay Airport," sated Mark Murphy, President and CEO of the Green Bay Packers. "The team flies in and out of Green Bay; our players and staff regulary use the airport; and we've supported air service development efforts. Having a strong and vibrant airport is important to our organization and it's important to the area businesses and residents as well. The gateway to Lambeau Field designation is a fitting designation."

"This really formalizes our existing relationship," explained Airport Director Tom Miller. "It clearly indicates that GRB is the airport closest to Lambeau Field and the one to use if you're flying in or out of Northeast Wisconsin. Going forward you will see GRB use The Gateway to Lambeau Field tagline and logo. The airport will also be more visible at Lambeau Field on game day and on the Packers' web site."

Austin Straubel is the state's third larges airport.