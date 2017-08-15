AT&T customers in Berlin unable to call 911

BERLIN, Wis. - Due to a network failure, AT&T customers in the Berlin, Wisconsin area are not able to call 911, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Centurylink notified the sheriff's office around 8 p.m. Monday evening.

They are currently working to repair the issue.

If you are an AT&T customer in the Berlin area, call (920) 294-4000 if you have an emergency.

