Ashwaubenon Village Board unanimously appoints new Village President

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Ashwaubenon Village Board voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint a new Village President to serve out the term of Mike Aubinger, who passed away March 30.

Mary Kardoskee, the most senior trustee of the Village of Ashwaubenon, will serve as Village President until 2019.

She took the oath of office at Tuesday's meeting.

"I'm excited to move the village forward," Kardoskee said. "I'm very happy that the whole board had confidence in me."

The Village Board will interview replacement candidates for her seat, and appoint someone to complete her term as trustee.