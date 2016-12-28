Appleton woman helping other women protect against stalkers
Creator: it's something every woman should have
5:36 PM, Dec 28, 2016
5:37 PM, Dec 28, 2016
An Appleton woman is making a difference in her community by helping women who are victims of stalkers.
Maria Georgen saw her sister have trouble getting a restraining order against her stalker, so she decided to do something about it.
With the help of Harbor House she designed "safety packs".
They're backpacks filled with the tools victims need to document the stalking, and help get a restraining order.
"I hope one day that it will have a national impact, because this is something every stalking victim should have," says Georgen. "It gives them control over their lives, empowers them and helps them get a restraining order."
A donation of 100 cell phones and a $10,000 grant from "Hopeline" by Verizon funded 100 new safety packs for harbor house.
Each pack contains a cell phone, and personal safety items, as well as a book about stalking behavior.