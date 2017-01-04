Appleton man pleads not guilty to kidnapping charges

APPLETON, Wis. -

In court today, Toua Chang of Appleton entered a not guilty plea for charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment and stalking.

On November 21, 2016, an investigator at the Appleton Police Department was contacted about a possible abduction that took place in an Appleton parking lot.

The investigator was informed the 17-year-old victim had already been released by the suspect.

According to police, further investigation revealed that the victim knew the suspect as Toua Chang. The victim reported unwanted advances from the Chang, which had recently intensified.

On November 20, 2016 the victim was allegedly forced into a van by Chang after leaving her place of employment at W. Northland Avenue.

Police say the victim attempted to escape, but could not due to equipment issues with the van. She also fought Chang's attempt to handcuff her while inside the vehicle.

Chang drove a short distance to a residence he shares with family on N. Birchwood Avenue. He then pulled the vehicle into the garage.

Chang's family intervened and eventually returned the victim to her own vehicle. They asked her not to report the incident to the police.

After the victim told her family of the situation, they contacted the investigator at the Appleton Police Department.

Chang admitted to buying handcuffs and watching the victim's activities. He also said he planned to keep the victim after the abduction.

Chang was arrested and charged in the Outagamie County Court with kidnapping, false imprisonment and stalking.

A pre-trial is scheduled for March 20 at 1:15 p.m.