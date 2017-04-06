Appleton International Airport goes blue for Autism Awareness Month

GREENVILLE, Wis. - Appleton International Airport is going blue in honor of Autism Awareness Month.

For the month of April, the exterior lights will shine blue to show children and adults with autism that their community supports them.

The airport also participates in "Wings for Autism." The program aims to alleviate travel stress for families by holding rehearsals.

Families can take a practice run going through TSA and boarding an airplane while hearing engines roar to prepare them for the real thing.

"There are now services for people after they enter college or turn 21, and we are facing a crisis because this is an entire generation that wants to be part of the community but lacks the services," said Shannon Knall, the parent of a child with autism.

They'll be taking part in that event on May 13th.