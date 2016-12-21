Appleton Christmas light display helps wishes come true

APPLETON, Wis.-- - The flashing Christmas lights on the house at W5989 Garnet Drive in Appleton are Robert Blue's vision come to life.

"If you can visualize, that's the key," explained Blue.

The key to making over 50,000 Christmas lights flash along with popular holiday songs. It's a holiday display that Blue and his wife have put up for the past 8 years, and he programs each song manually.

"It takes about 12-15 hours to do one song," Blue said.

The display brightens the holidays in the Fox Valley.

"It's a family tradition!" said Lilly Bechtel, visiting the lights with her mom.

But the light show does more than spread Christmas cheer.

"This is our 8th year, and we've fulfilled 12 wishes up to this point."

Those wishes are through the Make-a-Wish Foundation. The Blue's light display raises money for sick children in Northeast Wisconsin, helping their wishes come true.

"Christmas to us is about children," said Blue. "These kids, if people understood what they went through and their families, they'd have a better understanding of how fortunate they are to have healthy children."

The message isn't lost on those who come to see the lights.

"The kids, they've been through so much," said Becky Bechtel of Appleton. "So it's just nice to give them something that's fun and they don't have to think about what's going on in their lives."

The Blues have raised $40,000 over the years, but said their donations are down this year because of the bitter cold. They will continue to do a New Years themed light show after Christmas, so you can donate until the end of December at W5989 Garnet Drive in Appleton.