Another Butter Battle is brewing

5:50 PM, Apr 11, 2017
   MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- There's a new Irish butter battle in Wisconsin.

   Residents who want access to Kerrygold Irish butter sued the state last month over a law that prohibits the sale of ungraded butter. Now the company that markets Kerrygold is suing a Wisconsin creamery over its proposed solution.

   Sheboygan's Old World Creamery announced last week it began importing Irish butter, giving it a quality grade and selling it as Irishgold butter.

   Ornua, the owner of Kerrygold's U.S. trademarks, alleged trademark infringement and false advertising in a federal lawsuit filed Monday in Milwaukee. The lawsuit asks a judge to block Old World from using the name "Irishgold."

   Old World Managing Partner Steve Knaus didn't immediately return a message.

