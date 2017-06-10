Adam West, star of TV's 'Batman,' dies at 88

Actor Adam West attends the Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders Press Room at New York Comic-Con - Day 1 at Jacob Javits Center on October 6, 2016 in New York City.

(WCPO) - Adam West, star of TV's Batman, passed away Friday night at age 88, his family said Saturday morning.

West's family said he died after a "short but brave battle with leukemia."

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” West's family said in a statement.

Younger fans got to know West for his voice work on several cartoon series, particularly his recurring role as mayor of Quahog, Rhode Island, in Fox's "Family Guy."

