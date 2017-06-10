Adam West, star of TV's 'Batman,' dies at 88

(WCPO) - Adam West, star of TV's Batman, passed away Friday night at age 88, his family said Saturday morning.

Our beloved AW passed away last night. He was the greatest. We'll miss him like crazy. We know you'll miss him too - West Family pic.twitter.com/8bkEq1C2ao — Adam West (@therealadamwest) June 10, 2017

West's family said he died after a "short but brave battle with leukemia."

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” West's family said in a statement.

Younger fans got to know West for his voice work on several cartoon series, particularly his recurring role as mayor of Quahog, Rhode Island, in Fox's "Family Guy."