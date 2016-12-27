8th Annual Race for the Hungry supports local food pantry

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The 8th Annual Race for the Hungry, hosted by North Shore Bank, took place in Green Bay today at two local supermarkets.

In this head-to-head competition, four members from the community raced through supermarket aisles to fill a local food pantry's wish list.

Pick 'n Save on Main Street in Green Bay and Piggly Wiggly on Lineville Road in Howard both participated in the event.

All of the food collected during the races was donated to The Giving Tree of Howard-Suamico food pantry.

"In the spirit of the holiday season, this annual event gives us the opportunity to help our neighbors in need," said Kerri Collins, district manager for the bank.

Winners of the races received a $100 gift card towards the nonprofit organization they chose to represent. Runners-up received a $50 gift card, also for their chosen organization.