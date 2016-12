GREEN BAY, Wis. - Jonathan Pawlowski is only 7-years-old, but his New Year's resolution just might leave you in the dust.

That's because Jonathan has set a firm goal of running a 5K with his mom.

On Sunday, Jonathan and his mom are running the first Your Resolution Mile presented by the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon.

The one mile marathon will start at 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning on Pearl Street in downtown Green Bay.