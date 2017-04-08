7-year-old killed, two injured in Sheboygan County crash

TOWN OF HERMAN, Wis. - A 7-year-old girl was killed and two other people were injured after a truck versus vehicle crash in Sheboygan County.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of CORD M and County Line Road in the Town of Herman.

The preliminary investigation indicates operator of the passenger car did not stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of the truck, according to State Patrol.

There were three people in the passenger car, including the 7-year-old girl. Two of the people were transported via Kiel Ambulance to Aurora Sheboygan Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The 7-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the truck was not injured.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, Howards Grove First Responders and Fire Department, Kiel and Orange Cross Ambulance Services, Sheboygan County Highway Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Names will not be released until all family has been notified.