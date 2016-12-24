40 gold coins found in Manitowoc's Red Kettles

MANITWOC, Wis - The Salvation Army in Manitowoc has 40 reasons to smile ahead of Christmas.

40 gold coins were discovered in five different Red Kettle locations in the Manitowoc area. They estimate the coins are worth $46,000.

Leaders say the mystery donor saved Manitowoc's campaign this season. They say they're still shy of their goal by about $19,000.

