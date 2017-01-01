35 Dead in Nighclub Shooting in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) --Istanbul's governor says the attack on a nightclub in Turkey's most populous city was "a terror attack." Gov. Vasip Sahin says the attacker believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at the club during New Year's celebrations Saturday, killing at least 35 people and wounding 40 others.

Ankara and Istanbul have been targeted by several attacks in 2016 carried out by the Islamic State group or Kurdish rebels.

The White House is condemning what it's calling a "horrific terrorist attack" in Istanbul and offering U.S. help to Turkey.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz says Obama was briefed on the attack by his national security team and asked to be updated as the situation develops. Obama is vacationing in Hawaii this week with his family.

White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price says the attack on "innocent revelers" celebrating New Year's shows the attackers' savagery. He says the U.S. sends thoughts and prayers to the relatives of those killed.

Price says the U.S. supports its NATO ally Turkey as both countries fight terrorism.