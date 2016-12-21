3 Packers players selected as starters for Pro Bowl game

Three Green Bay Packers players will represent the team as starters in the NFL's Pro Bowl game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, and guard T.J. Lang were chosen Tuesday night.

David Bakhtiari and Jordy Nelson were named as first alternates.

Davante Adams, Mike Daniels, and Aaron Ripkowski were also named as alternates.

This is Rodgers' sixth Pro Bowl selection.

The Pro Bowl will be played January 29th in Orlando, Florida.