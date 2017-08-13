3 hurt in Dodge County car crash

The Dodge County Sheriff's office reports they responded to a car crash in the Township of Lebanon, that injured three men. The call came in at 2:41 this morning. A 27 year old man from was driving two door car east on County Trunk Highway R when he missed the curve at the intersection of County Trunk Highway SC. The car flipped and struck a utility pole. One of the passengers was thrown from the car. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other passenger in the car was taken by helicopter with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital. The driver was also hospitalized with minor injuries. The crash is being investigated.