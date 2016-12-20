$250,000 in estimated damage after Walmart rooftop fire

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - On Saturday, December 17 fire crews battled a rooftop fire at a Walmart in Grand Chute during the snow storm.

The incident took place around 1:15 a.m. at 955 North Mutual Way.

When fire crews arrived on scene, flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the store.

Everyone was evacuated from the building.

Despite treacherous weather conditions, firefighters say they had the fire under control by approximately 2:00 a.m.

Grand Chute Fire Chief Timothy Bantes says the fire was confined to a rooftop refrigeration unit about the size of a mobile home.

This refrigeration unit was a total loss.

Preliminary damage estimates have been released at $250,000.

Chief Bantes says a semi-truck freezer was brought in to hold merchandise.

Walmart will be bringing in several temporary freezers to replace the rooftop refrigeration unit.

Chief Bantes says the store reopened immediately after firefighters extinguished the fire.

The Appleton and Village of Fox Crossing Fire Departments were also on the scene.