24 families displaced after Dodge County apartment fire

BEAVER DAM - 24 families have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Dodge County.

Fire crews were called to the 100 block of Lakecrest Drive in the City of Beaver Dam just after midnight. Dispatch stated there were at least five people reported to be trapped in the apartment.

Beaver Dam Police say when they arrived on scene several people were hanging out the windows of the second floor building. Heavy smoke could be seen when fire crews arrived on scene. Once firefighters determined all of the known rescues were completed, firefighters attacked the fire and quickly extinguished the fire.

15 people were treated on scene, 7 people were transported to Beaver Dam Community Hospital.

One firefighter was injured when he was bitten by a dog he was rescuing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's unknown how much damages will cost. 24 families are without a home and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

MABAS was called to the box alarm level. Beaver Dam firefighters were assisted on scene with mutal aid from Burnette, Columbus, Fox Lake, Horicon, Juneau, Lowell and Waupun Fire Departments.