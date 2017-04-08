200 jobs up for grabs at Lodge Kohler career event

ASHWAUBENON, WI -- Job seekers on the hunt can check out a career event at Lodge Kohler Saturday. Almost 200 jobs are up for grabs.

Lodge Kohler is hosting its second career event to fill positions at the premier hotel of the Green Bay Packers' new Titletown District.

They're looking to fill positions in all areas including housekeeping, food and beverage, spa and guest services.

This will be the final career event before the hotel's grand opening in July.

The career event is going on Saturday, April 8 at Lambeau Field from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lodge Kohler career fair will be held in the Terrace Suites on the fifth floor of the South End Zone. It can be accessed through the Shopko Gate.

Parking is available in the Mills Fleet Farm lot.

On-site interviews will be held for people who qualify.

For more information, click here.