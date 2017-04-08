17-year-old Pulaski H.S. student arrested for allegedly threatening to open fire inside the school

Pulaski - A 17-year-old Pulaski High School student has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot a police officer, a K-9, and people attending an upcoming graduation ceremony at the school, according to Pulaski Police Chief Mark Hendzel.

Raven Jaworski of Sobieski was charged in Brown County Court on Friday with a felony charge of making terrorist threats.

Jaworski made the statements to other students earlier this week, Hendzel said. His classmates alerted authorities.

Officers from his department and the Oconto County Sheriff's Department took the teen into custody around 2:00pm on Thursday, police said.

Hendzel credits the swift action of the Pulaski School District and his officers to get the 17-year-old behind bars. He says they decided not to cancel classes yesterday, because they knew where Jaworski was and students were not in any danger.

Jaworski will be back in court on April 12th.