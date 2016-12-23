13-year-old Manitowoc girl honored for her humanitarian work

A 13-year-old girl from Manitowoc was honored by ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange earlier today.

Lia Haile was selected through U.S. Cellular's The Future of Good Program which honors young humanitarians around the country.

She started a program called the Hopeful Hearts Club which provides welcome bags, birthday parties and holiday celebrations to children living in a local homeless shelter.

Haile also received a grant of $5,000 for her program.