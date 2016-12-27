10 anglers rescued from ice in Northern Wisconsin

ASHLAND, WI -- Ten anglers have been rescued from Northern Wisconsin after the ice floes they were on broke off.

Officials say the incident happened on the Chequamegon Bay in the Bono Creek area near Ashland.

The fire department dispatched its Ice Angel to rescue the two groups of people who were stranded.

The first group of five was rescued and then the second group.

All of the anglers were returned safely to shore and no injuries were reported.