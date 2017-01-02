1 man dead, 1 wounded in New Year's shooting in Superior

Associated Press
11:23 AM, Jan 2, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21: Police cordon off the scene in lower Manhattan where two people were shot at the Federal Immigration Court on August 21, 2015 in New York City. One man was killed and another injured in the late afternoon shooting. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Spencer Platt
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) -
Superior police say one man is dead and another critically wounded in a New Year's Day shooting.
 
Authorities say the shooting happened just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday behind a bar. Police responded to a report of gunshots in an alley behind the bar and found a man dead in the alley from an apparent gunshot wound.
 
Another man was found inside the bar with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police say that man was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital in Duluth, Minnesota. The man's condition was not available Sunday afternoon.
 
Authorities are still investigating.  Police say the shooting was not random, and that the suspect and victims had a connection.
 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top