WEEKEND MOVIES ON MYNEW32
THIS WEEK
Saturday 12/31
2:00pm
“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader” 2010
6:00pm
“As Good As It Gets” 1997, Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt
Sunday 1/1
4:00pm
“2012” 2009, John Cusack, Amanda Peet (R 1/15 6p)
7:00pm
“Ice Age: The Meltdown” 2006, Ray Romano, Dennis Leary (R 1/21 2p)
THE FOLLOWING WEEK
Saturday 1/7
2:00pm
“Hiachi: A Dog’s Tale” 2009, Richard Gere, Joan Allen
7:00pm
“Sinbad: Legend of The Seven Seas” 2003,
Brad Pit, Catherine Zeta-Jones (R 1/15 4p)
Sunday 1/8
4:00pm
“Madagascar” 2005, Ben Stiller, Chris Rock (R 1/14 7p)
7:00pm
“Surrogates” 2009, Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell (R 1/29 4:30p)
THE WEEK AFTER
Saturday 1/14
2:00pm
“Real Genius” 1985, Val Kilmer, Gabriel Jarret
7:00pm
“Madagascar” 2005, Ben Stiller, Chris Rock
Sunday 1/15
4:00pm
“Sinbad: Legend of The Seven Seas” 2003,
Brad Pit, Catherine Zeta-Jones
7:00pm
“2012” 2009, John Cusack, Amanda Peet
THE WEEK AFTER
Saturday 1/21
2:00pm
“Ice Age: The Meltdown” 2006, Ray Romano, Dennis Leary
6:30pm
“War of The Worlds” 2005, Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning (R 1/29 6:30p)
Sunday 1/22
5:00pm
“Beverly Hills Ninja” 1997, Chris Farley, Nicollette Sheridan
7:00pm
“Escape from New York” 1981, Kurt Russell, Lee Van Cleef
THE WEEK AFTER
Saturday 1/28
2:00pm
“About Last Night” 1986, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore
7:00pm
No Movie – Green Bay Gamblers Hockey
Sunday 1/29
4:30pm
“Surrogates” 2009, Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell
6:30pm
“War of The Worlds” 2005, Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning
