WEEKEND MOVIES ON MYNEW32

THIS WEEK
 
Saturday 12/31
2:00pm “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader” 2010
6:00pm “As Good As It Gets” 1997, Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt
 
Sunday 1/1
4:00pm “2012” 2009, John Cusack, Amanda Peet (R 1/15 6p)
7:00pm “Ice Age: The Meltdown” 2006, Ray Romano, Dennis Leary (R 1/21 2p)
 
 
THE FOLLOWING WEEK
 
Saturday 1/7
2:00pm “Hiachi: A Dog’s Tale” 2009, Richard Gere, Joan Allen
7:00pm “Sinbad: Legend of The Seven Seas” 2003, 
Brad Pit, Catherine Zeta-Jones (R 1/15 4p)
 
Sunday 1/8
4:00pm “Madagascar” 2005, Ben Stiller, Chris Rock (R 1/14 7p)
7:00pm “Surrogates” 2009, Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell (R 1/29 4:30p)
 
 
THE WEEK AFTER
 
Saturday 1/14
2:00pm “Real Genius” 1985, Val Kilmer, Gabriel Jarret
7:00pm “Madagascar” 2005, Ben Stiller, Chris Rock
 
 
Sunday 1/15
4:00pm “Sinbad: Legend of The Seven Seas” 2003, 
Brad Pit, Catherine Zeta-Jones 
7:00pm “2012” 2009, John Cusack, Amanda Peet
 
 
THE WEEK AFTER
 
Saturday 1/21
2:00pm “Ice Age: The Meltdown” 2006, Ray Romano, Dennis Leary
6:30pm “War of The Worlds” 2005, Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning (R 1/29 6:30p)
 
 
Sunday 1/22
5:00pm “Beverly Hills Ninja” 1997, Chris Farley, Nicollette Sheridan
7:00pm “Escape from New York” 1981, Kurt Russell, Lee Van Cleef
 
 
THE WEEK AFTER
 
Saturday 1/28
2:00pm “About Last Night” 1986, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore
7:00pm No Movie – Green Bay Gamblers Hockey
 
 
Sunday 1/29
4:30pm “Surrogates” 2009, Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell
6:30pm “War of The Worlds” 2005, Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning
 
 
 

 

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top