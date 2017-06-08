Look what this woman got when she ordered chair from Amazon

“I didn’t think twice about the chair,” Blaque told HuffPost . “I didn’t look at the description or reviews.”

So she proceeded to check out, after probably thinking she just scored a very good deal on this chair. It was a few days later when she got her shipment. The box was big, but apparently not big enough in her eyes to hold the steal-of-a-chair she had just ordered a few days prior.

“Even still, I thought it was kind of small to hold a chair,” she mentioned to HuffPost

She eagerly opened her box, and much to her surprise, there was no chair! Blaque told HuffPost that there was one small white box left in the shipment. She thought maybe it was something she ordered that she forgot about. Perhaps even a mistake?

And this is why you should ALWAYS read the description while shopping on amazon pic.twitter.com/0o7XVzFjiI — (@B_is_4Bombshell) May 24, 2017 Blaque told Nope. It was the cute ghost chair she ordered...except it was a miniature version! Clearly, she didn't read the fine print before she clicked "add to cart"! Blaque told HuffPost she immediately burst out laughing. She then proceeded to take a photo of it, and put it up on Twitter. Well, that picture went viral in a hurry, receiving nearly 5,000 retweets and 11,000 likes.