The Total Cost of a Trip to Disney Will Stun You

We all know that going to a Disney park, whether it be Disneyland or Disney World, is a special occasion. Even for those who live in-state, it's an expensive and time-consuming undertaking. But have you ever paused to consider just how much the trip costs from start to finish? Neither had we, until this report came out. According to finance website The Street , sales and profit at Disney are better than ever. This was attributed mostly to the rising price of park tickets and how much the average park-goer was spending on food, drinks and Disney merch. They decided to crunch the numbers and see what that means for the consumer. So what's the final total for a week-long trip to Disney? $3,485 for a family of four, not including transportation (like airfare). OUCH. The biggest expenditure was the hotel stay for six days and seven nights, coming in at $1,357–and that's for the "moderate Port Orleans hotel category." Tickets were the next most expensive item on the list; a six-day base ticket for adults costs $288 and $260 for children. And this isn't even including airfare, which can really kick you in the teeth. Here were the numbers they found:And as painful as that sticker price is, it shouldn't really be news. Disney has made headlines this year for increasing prices around the parks , coupled with rising attendance rates (which was the intended point of the price hikes–overcrowding is a major issue; haven't you ever seen the line for Space Mountain?). Luckily, it's not all doom and gloom if you're determined to make it to Disney in the near future. You don't have to mortgage your house or dip into your kid's college savings. You just need to be smart about it! There are plenty of ways to save money when you go to Disney, from knowing how to score freebies to insider knowledge on the best time to travel there. So...we'll see you in line for Rock 'N' Roller coaster.

