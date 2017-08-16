T.J. Maxx end of summer clearance deal

All deals and coupons were valid at the time this story was published. If you’re reading this after they’ve expired, check our Facebook page or the deals section of our website for more ways to save!
T.J. Maxx is a great place to find markdowns on designer brands already, but their clearance section offers a chance to pile on more savings.
Now's your last chance to score summer's must-haves at an all-new low price.
You can find everything from trendy cold-shoulder tops to sunglasses for as low as $7.
Check out some of the items you won't want to miss out on below:
A pair of velvet heels will help you easily transition into the fall season. Might as well snag them while they're going for just $15 instead of their normal $24.99.
Hutch Cold Shoulder Dress
Who says you can't wear white after labor day? You'll be able to rock this number as long as the warm weather lasts. You can score it for just $39 when it's typically around $79.99.
Ellen Tracy Makeup Set
Fall colors might have you in the mood to wear more browns, oranges and coppers, but updating your beauty bag to keep up with the season's trends doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. You can get this 20 piece set for just $12 instead of $16.99.
Trunks Surf & Swim Tropical Print Shirt
You'll need fun prints on-hand for all of those remaining summer BBQs. Good thing you can get this button-down for just $10, in that case, huh?
T-Fal Nonstick Cookware
It's always the right time of year to save on kitchen necessities. You'll find this four piece nonstick cookware set for just $39 when it's normally priced at $49.99.
The end of the season means more savings, so be sure to take advantage of these deals from T.J. Maxx while summer lasts!