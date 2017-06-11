3 injured when tractor crashes during parade in Wisconsin

DARLINGTON, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say three people were hurt when a tractor crashed into spectators at a parade in southwestern Wisconsin.
 
WISC-TV reports  that the accident happened Sunday when the tractor rolled over into a crowd at the Canoe Festival parade in Darlington.
 
Rural Medical director Bridget Schuchart says one person had significant injuries, but it is unclear whether they are life-threatening. She says another person had moderate injuries.
 
All three injured people were taken to Memorial Hospital in Darlington

