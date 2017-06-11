WGBA
Weather
Green Bay Packers
All Sections
Weather
+
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Cameron's Weather Roadshow
Weather Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Kid of the Week
Live Cameras
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Videos
Green Bay Packers
Watch NBC26 Live
News
+
Democracy 2016
National
Avery Uncut
NBC26 Today
NBC26 Features
NBC26 Cares
Partners in Education
Wisconsin Tonight
Mad Dog and Merrill
Dont Waste Your Money
Videos
Submit News Tips
More local news
Conquering Addiction
Sports
+
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Brewers
About Us
+
TV Listing
Contact Us
NBC26 News Team
Jobs
Community Calendar
Military Greetings
Advertise with Us
Buy Local
Contests
Support
myNEW32
+
my programming
my movies
Contact Us
Current
78
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 85°
LO: 63°
HI: 85°
LO: 63°
HI: 85°
LO: 63°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
3
Weather Alerts
Flood Advisory issued June 12 at 4:04AM CDT expiring June 13 at 4:01PM CDT in effect for: Florence, Marinette
Flood Advisory issued June 12 at 4:04AM CDT expiring June 13 at 4:01PM CDT in effect for: Dickinson, Menominee
Flood Advisory issued June 12 at 4:04AM CDT expiring June 13 at 4:01PM CDT in effect for: Florence, Marinette
3
Weather Alerts
3 injured when tractor crashes during parade in Wisconsin
AP
4:12 PM, Jun 11, 2017
5:37 PM, Jun 11, 2017
Share Article
Darlington Canoe Festival website
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
DARLINGTON, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say three people were hurt when a tractor crashed into spectators at a parade in southwestern Wisconsin.
WISC-TV reports
that the accident happened Sunday when the tractor rolled over into a crowd at the Canoe Festival parade in Darlington.
Rural Medical director Bridget Schuchart says one person had significant injuries, but it is unclear whether they are life-threatening. She says another person had moderate injuries.
All three injured people were taken to Memorial Hospital in Darlington
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story