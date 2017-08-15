Thomas Rhett invited fans to get tickets to his album release and they crashed the internet

Good fans will buy tickets to your concert, but as country star Thomas Rhett is finding out, the best fans will crash a ticketing site to attend.
Rhett announced a special package on Tuesday to celebrate the release of his new album "Life Changes" on September 8.
To better connect with fans Rhett said he would do three special shows, starting early in the morning, in Boston, Philadelphia, and Chicago on the launch day. The packages included a limited edition t-shirt, a signed copy of the new album and a ticket to the special show in one of the three cities for only $30.
It all sounded like a fan's dream. That is until the checkout process quickly became a nightmare for many.
Fans quickly took to social media to share the news that the site, powered by Pledge Music, would take them to a checkout page then time out before they could make their purchase.