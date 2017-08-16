It's Elvis Week at Graceland, in memory of the 40th anniversary of his death
Mandy Gambrell
9:03 AM, Aug 8, 2017
9:56 AM, Aug 16, 2017
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Elvis Week at Graceland happens every August, but this year's will have extra activities to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Elvis' death on Aug. 16.
The annual candlelight vigil in memory of Elvis Presley will be one of many activities during the week of events, which kicks off with an Elvis Fan Reunion at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. Celebratory activities come to a close with concerts Friday, Aug. 18 and an artist contest Saturday, Aug. 19.
The schedule of events posted at graceland.com says Elvis Week will include The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, Elvis 101, four "Conversations on Elvis" panels, karaoke at The Guest House, showings of Elvis movies, several concerts and more.